Man hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

A man was hospitalized Thursday following a gunfire exchange with Minneapolis police officers who were responding to a 911 call about someone pointing a gun.

The man has what appear to be non-life threatening injuries; no officers were injured, the department said.

The man drove away as police arrived near Lowry and Logan Avenues on the city’s north side. He crashed a short time later near Dowling and Vincent Avenues, according to police spokesperson John Elder.

Elder said the man exchanged gunfire with police but that officers were able to use “less-lethal” weapons to subdue him after the shooting stopped.

“Weapons were recovered from the suspect vehicle,” he said, adding that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation, which is department protocol.

Officers had their body cameras on, and the cameras were working, Elder said.

KARE 11 reported that police believe the man’s injury is a gunshot wound.