Minnesota may miss greenhouse gas emission goals

Minnesota is not on track to meet its goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions linked to climate change, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reported Thursday.

The biennial report says emissions have declined just 8 percent since 2005. That's well short of the goal of 30 percent by 2025.

Most of the reduction has come from the electricity generation sector, as some power plants that burn fossil fuels have been replaced by renewable energy.

Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota.

Emissions of methane and nitrous oxide from agriculture and forestry also have increased since 2005.

The Next Generation Energy Act passed the Legislature in 2007 with bipartisan support.

It set ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across Minnesota's economic sectors 30 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050.