Wild 4th NHL team shut down for COVID-19 reasons

The same day the NBA announced zero positive results among 482 players tested since Jan. 17, several NHL teams had players added to that league’s COVID-19 list.

The NHL now has four teams paused for virus-related reasons after the Minnesota Wild were shut down through at least Tuesday.

The Wild now have six players on the league’s COVID-19 list and had their next four games postponed. Colorado, which most recently played Minnesota, had one player added.

The Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres were already paused because of the virus. Four more New Jersey players appeared on the list to get to 17. Buffalo, which played the Devils last weekend, has two more players on it and is up to four. The Devils had games postponed through Saturday and the Sabres through Monday.

A total of 22 NHL games have been postponed so far, affecting 16 of 24 U.S.-based teams.

The Wild and Colorado Avalanche were set to finish a four-game, home-and-home series Thursday night in Denver.

Also on Wednesday, the National Women’s Hockey League called off the remainder of its season on the eve of the playoffs because of additional positive test results for the coronavirus. The NWHL cited safety concerns for what it called the suspension of play inside a quarantined bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y. COVID-19 instead wreaked havoc on the two-week event.