Suspect kills Duluth K-9; standoff continues
A suspect in Duluth fatally shot a police K-9 after officers responded to a domestic call Thursday that turned into an overnight standoff that continued into Friday.
Police are warning people to stay away from the 2300 block of West Fourth Street.
Police say they responded to a call at a residence in the neighborhood at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers learned the male suspect had felony warrants and he refused to surrender.
Police K-9 Luna was sent to apprehend the suspect, when the suspect fired shots that hit the dog. Officers returned fire, retreated from the residence and set up a perimeter. It’s unknown if the suspect suffered any injuries.
Luna later died at an emergency veterinary clinic. No officers were reported injured.
