2-year-old girl missing in Minneapolis found safe after Amber Alert

A 2-year-old girl was located safe on Sunday night, after the SUV she was in was reported stolen in Minneapolis. The incident prompted an Amber Alert.

Minneapolis police reported just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday that Raylene Childs had been found. No other details on how and where she was located were immediately available.

Raylene was a passenger in an SUV that was reported stolen at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of East Hennepin Avenue.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert and had asked people to check around their home to see if the vehicle was parked on a nearby street or in an alley.