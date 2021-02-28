Snow causing difficult driving conditions in central, southern Minnesota

Traffic passes a vehicle spun out into the median along Interstate 94 near St. Cloud on Sunday morning. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Difficult driving conditions are being reported across much of central and southern Minnesota on Sunday morning, as snow continues to fall across the region.

As of 8 a.m. the National Weather Service reported that a band of heavy snow was moving from central Minnesota into the Twin Cities.

"This will give (the metro area) a couple of hours of heavy snow before it shifts to Wisconsin," the Weather Service reported on Twitter.

MnDOT is reporting snow-covered roads from Pipestone and Worthington north and east to St. Cloud, the Twin Cities and Duluth. The agency had advised no travel in the Willmar and Litchfield areas earlier Sunday morning.

Find updated road condition information on MnDOT’s 511 site.

Authorities are responding to a number of crashes and spinouts in the Twin Cities and near St. Cloud.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect for much of central and southern Minnesota; find more details on MPR Weather's Updraft blog.