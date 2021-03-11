Activist and Christian hip-hop artist remembers his friend, George Floyd
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Ronnie Lillard, an activist, Christian hip-hop artist and friend of George Floyd, as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin continues.
Use the audio player above to listen to the interview.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.