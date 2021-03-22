A judge on Monday ordered a mental competency exam for the man charged with carrying out a mass shooting last month in Buffalo, Minn.

Gregory Paul Ulrich Wright County Sheriff's Office via AP

Gregory Ulrich, 67, is charged with murder and attempted murder as well as firearms and explosives charges in the Feb. 9 attack at an Allina Health clinic.

Investigators say Ulrich was angry that doctors had cut off his supply of opioid painkillers.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant at the clinic, was killed and four of her colleagues were injured.

Judge Catherine McPherson ordered Ulrich to undergo a psychological exam to determine if he can cooperate in his defense.

Prosecutors charged Ulrich in 2018 with violating a restraining order that an Allina physician had obtained. But authorities dropped that misdemeanor charge after a psychologist found that Ulrich was not competent to proceed.