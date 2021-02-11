Prosecutors may provide details of attack on Buffalo health clinic

Wright County officials are expected to explain Thursday how they believe a man known to a central Minnesota clinic attacked staff in a shooting rampage. County Attorney Brian Lutes said he plans to file murder, attempted murder and explosives charges against Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, of Buffalo, Minn.

Lindsay Overbay, 37, who was a medical assistant in the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, died in the Tuesday incident, according to a statement from the company. Allina also identified one of the staff injured, licensed practical nurse Sherry Curtis. The other victims were not identified.

Gregory Paul Ulrich was arrested Tuesday following a shooting at a health clinic in Buffalo, Minn. Wright County Sheriff's Office via AP

Ulrich’s initial appearance in a Wright County court is scheduled to be by video Thursday morning.

Lutes said the complaint will include additional details about the attack that investigators weren’t ready to discuss earlier.

Hours after the shooting, Buffalo’s police chief and the Wright County Sheriff said that Ulrich was no stranger to law enforcement, and they’d had contact with him going back to 2003.

Chief Pat Budke said Ulrich did not like the way staff at the clinic had treated him, but there was nothing in his history to indicate that he’d perpetrate the sort of attack he’s alleged to have carried out.

In 2018, a doctor at the Allina clinic got a restraining order against Ulrich. According to the document, Ulrich allegedly stated that "killing one individual wouldn't be enough," and he intended to "create enough of a sensation to get public recognition that would warrant at least 30 years in jail and possibly a straight jacket."

In an affidavit supporting the restraining order, a nurse at Buffalo Hospital said Ulrich once approached the front desk and started yelling after asking for a copy of his medical records.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes speaks at a press conference about an attack on an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., on Tuesday. Evan Frost | MPR News

Prosecutors charged Ulrich in November 2018 with a misdemeanor count of violating the restraining order. The case languished in court for about 18 months as judges tried to get Ulrich to cooperate with a psychological evaluation.

He finally did. And early last year a judge found Ulrich mentally incompetent to face charges, so prosecutors dropped the case.

One of the documents in the criminal case indicates that Ulrich tried to buy a gun in the summer of 2019, but Buffalo police had not approved his purchase permit. The court recommended that Ulrich not be allowed to use or possess any weapons because of the allegations in the restraining order.

In its statement, Allina declined comment on the investigation of the shooting, citing “the ongoing legal process.”

“Even though this appears to be an isolated incident, we have taken the extra precaution of increasing security in our facilities. We are working closely with law enforcement who are providing additional support to ensure the safety of our teams and patients,” according to the statement.

Lindsay Overbay, left, and her friend Naiya Stubbe. Overbay was killed in a mass shooting at an Allina Health clinic in Buffalo, Minn., on Tuesday. Courtesy of Naiya Stubbe

Overbay, who was killed in Tuesday’s shooting, leaves behind a husband and two children, 5 and 8 years old. Her friend Naiya Stubbe said the family is devastated.

"I want everyone to understand and know that the world lost a very beautiful person," Stubbe said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Overbay’s children.

Among four others injured in the attack, one was discharged on Tuesday. The conditions of two were upgraded from critical to fair and good condition. The fourth victim remained in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.