Photos: Prayers, calls for justice for Floyd as Chauvin trial starts
George Floyd’s supporters held a rally at the courthouse and a prayer walk at George Floyd Square Monday to mark the start of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer indicted in his killing.
Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said the American justice system was on trial, and that the case would test whether American ideals of freedom and equal justice apply to everyone.
“This murder case is not hard when you watch that torture video of George Floyd. We have to call it what it is. And that is torture," he said.
The Prayer Walk for Justice and Black Liberation took place at the south Minneapolis intersection where he was killed, with people and faith leaders walking to each corner to pray.
"My students, the youngest of whom are 16, have come into a world where the names Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, George Floyd are known worldwide. Pray for them and pray for this city," teacher and protest leader Marcia Howard said.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.