Photos: Prayers, calls for justice for Floyd as Chauvin trial starts

George Floyd’s supporters held a rally at the courthouse and a prayer walk at George Floyd Square Monday to mark the start of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer indicted in his killing.

A woman and a child walk away from the memorial with their fists in the air. Protesters kneel in silence with the family of George Floyd during a press conference Monday before opening statements began. Brandon Williams, George Floyd's nephew, speaks to media outside of Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said the American justice system was on trial, and that the case would test whether American ideals of freedom and equal justice apply to everyone.

“This murder case is not hard when you watch that torture video of George Floyd. We have to call it what it is. And that is torture," he said.

The Prayer Walk for Justice and Black Liberation took place at the south Minneapolis intersection where he was killed, with people and faith leaders walking to each corner to pray.

"My students, the youngest of whom are 16, have come into a world where the names Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, George Floyd are known worldwide. Pray for them and pray for this city," teacher and protest leader Marcia Howard said.