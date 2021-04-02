New CDC guidance lifts most domestic travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its domestic travel guidance for fully vaccinated people on Friday, lifting certain requirements while continuing to advise mitigation measures like mask wearing and hand washing. Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its domestic travel guidance for fully vaccinated people, lifting certain testing and self-quarantine requirements but continuing to recommend precautions like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

Officials updated their website on Friday to reflect the latest scientific evidence, writing that "people who are fully vaccinated with an FDA-authorized vaccine can travel safely within the United States."

The CDC considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the last dose of vaccine. Those individuals will no longer need to get tested before or after travel unless their destination requires it, and do not need to self-quarantine.

They should continue to practice mitigation measures while traveling in order to protect others, health officials said. Those include wearing a mask over their nose and mouth, staying 6 feet from others and washing their hands frequently.

"CDC recommends delaying travel until you are fully vaccinated, because travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19," officials said.

People who are not fully vaccinated must get tested 1-3 days before they travel, under CDC guidance. They must either get tested 3-5 days after they return and self-quarantine for 7 days, or self-quarantine for 10 days with no test. Additional travel restrictions and quarantine advisories may vary by state and locality.

Certain federal requirements will remain in place.

The CDC is not lifting travel restrictions barring the entry of most non-U.S. citizens from places including China, Brazil, South Africa and parts of Europe. Nearly all travelers entering the country by plane must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding. And, under an executive order issued by President Biden, masks are required on all planes traveling into, within or out of the U.S.

