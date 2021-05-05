Brooklyn Center police union: Wright killing 'devastating' to community, cops

The killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer has been “devastating” for both the community and the police, the city’s police union said Wednesday in its first public statement on the incident.

“Our officers come to work to help people and make their lives better. Our entire profession is founded upon our willingness to sacrifice our lives for others and to protect those who can’t protect themselves,” said Chuck Valleau, a Brooklyn Center detective.

Wright was shot and killed by officer Kim Potter during an afternoon traffic stop on April 11. Officers tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding bench warrant and as Wright struggled to get back into his car to flee, Potter yelled “Taser” three times and then pulled out her handgun and shot Wright.

Officials said Potter believed she had pulled out her Taser and did not realize she’d drawn her handgun until after she shot Wright.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Courtesy of Hennepin County

Valleau, the union’s acting head, also wrote that the department is grieving for Potter, a 25-year veteran of the department.

“We love her as a sister,” he said. “It is impossible for me to grasp the overwhelming emotional burden of taking a life after dedicating your career to protecting life.”

Potter, who resigned from the force following the shooting, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright’s death. She had been head of the police union prior to the shooting.

Valleau offered the union’s thoughts and prayers to Wright’s family and friends. He thanked community members for their support and said many of the police interactions with protesters were positive, although he said some used racial slurs against black and brown officers.

Members of the police union are willing to participate in some kind of forum or meeting to help improve community relations, he said, adding that officers are “willing to identify and address any racial inequity in our city.”