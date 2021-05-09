Minneapolis police asking for public's help in locating missing girl

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Authorities said Demiiyah Star Martin was last seen Saturday, between Target Center and Target Field.

She's described as a Black female, 5 foot 2 inches tall, 130 pounds with long black braided hair with green tips at the end of the braids. Police didn't have a clothing description for her.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees her or has any information about her whereabouts to call 911.