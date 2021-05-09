St. Paul police seeking help in locating missing 73-year-old man

The St. Paul Police Department on Sunday requested the public’s assistance in locating You Houa Thao, age 73. St. Paul police

Authorities in St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 73-year-old man who walked away from his home and didn't return on Saturday.

St. Paul police issued an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for You Houa Thao. He walked away from his house on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, along Interstate 35E, about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy sweatpants and black slippers. He's about five feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he uses a cane and speaks only Hmong.

They're asking anyone who may see him to call 911.