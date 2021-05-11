Girl, 17, charged with aiding in slaying of cab driver

Police have made another arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Moorhead.

A 17-year-old girl is accused of driving the car that was used when taxi driver 24-year-old Abdullahi Abdullahi was killed last week during an alleged armed robbery.

The girl is being held in the West Central Juvenile Detention Center on possible charges of aiding and abetting three counts, including first-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony, WCCO-TV reported.

Eighteen-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. was charged Friday in Abdullahi’s death. He faces charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, first-degree attempted aggravated robbery and second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.

A criminal complaint states investigators connected Sparkman and the 17-year-old to Abdullahi’s death via phone records. In an interview with police, Sparkman allegedly admitted to shooting the taxi driver last Wednesday, but said he “didn’t mean for this to happen.”

According to the complaint, Sparkman told police he and the 17-year-old were robbing Abdullahi because they needed rent money.

Police say the 17-year-old was also driving when Sparkman committed two armed robberies in Fargo, North Dakota prior to the shooting.