Lakeville school buildings closed Friday due to 'active threat'

All Lakeville school buildings are closed Friday due to what the school district is calling an “active threat” under investigation by the Police Department.

Lakeville Area Schools spokesperson Stephanie Kass said young kids who were on site for before-school programming were sent home. Students will spend the day in distance learning and staff has been instructed to work remotely.

Kass would not say more on the nature of the threat that's being investigated.

"We're asking school members, but also community members, to stay off district grounds at this time to make space for the Police Department to do their investigation,” Kass said.

The Lakeville Police Department also declined to offer any specifics about the investigation.