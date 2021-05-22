Two dead, eight wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Two people died and eight others were wounded in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday.

Police said the gunfire broke out just before 2 a.m. in the area of the 300 block of North First Avenue.

Officers in the area for bar close responded to the sound of gunshots, and found several victims on the ground in what police described as "an exceptionally chaotic scene."

Two men died at the scene. Eight other people — five women and three men — were transported to local hospitals. Police said one man is in critical condition, while the other seven victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal confrontation," police said in a news release issued at 5 a.m. Saturday. "Both individuals pulled out guns and began shooting at each other."

There were no immediate reports of arrests in the case.

Elsewhere in Minneapolis overnight, one person died and at least four other people were wounded in other shootings.

Police said officers responding to the scene of a two-vehicle crash near the corner of 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue at about 8:40 p.m. Friday found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside one of the vehicles. He was treated at the scene and later died at a hospital. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital for treatment of "a medical issue not related to gun violence," police said.

A man was reported to be in serious condition after being shot in the head while driving on the 5100 block of Dupont Avenue North just after 8 p.m.

One person was shot in the foot after a fight between two groups just after 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of Lyndale Avenue South.

A victim reported being grazed by gunfire while sitting in a car near the 1300 block of Irving Avenue North just before 6 p.m.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact CrimeStoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.