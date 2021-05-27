9-year-old girl dies from injuries suffered in Minneapolis shooting

A 9-year-old girl shot while playing on a trampoline outside a Minneapolis home earlier this month has died — the second child to die from a gunshot wound in the city in as many weeks.

Family and police reported Thursday night that Trinity Ottoson-Smith died earlier in the day.

Trinity Ottoson-Smith Courtesy of Trinity's family

Trinity was playing with other children on the evening of May 15 outside a home on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North, when she was struck by gunfire from a vehicle driving in an alley.

Her death follows last week's fatal shooting of 6-year-old Aniya Allen. Aniya was riding in her mother’s car on May 17 when they were suddenly caught in an exchange of gunfire near 36th and Penn avenues North. She later died at a hospital.

And another child, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., remained in critical condition Thursday, after being shot in the head on April 30 as he was riding in a car with his parents.

Police have not reported arrests in any of those cases. Families of the children last weekend pleaded with the community to turn in those responsible for the shootings.

"Every day we wake up, it starts over again. The pain, the hurt — it starts over and over again," Trinity's father Raishawn Smith said last Sunday as his daughter was still being treated at a local hospital. "It's a terrible thing to have to feel. Something you can't just turn off. Something you can't just wrap a Band-Aid around and call it OK."

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the three cases. Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.