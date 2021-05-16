Girl critically wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a young girl critically injured.

Authorities said the preteen girl was jumping on a trampoline with other children at about 8:30 p.m. when a person in a vehicle driving in an alley shot at a home on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North.

Responding officers found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head, and police said that rather than wait for an ambulance, officers transported the victim to North Memorial Medical Center in a squad car.

She was reported to be in very critical condition. No other children were injured.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police said they are looking for a red four-door Ford; there were no reports of arrests in the case as of Sunday morning.

Saturday's shooting happened just over two weeks after a boy was critically wounded by gunfire near the corner of 34th Avenue North and Morgan Avenue in Minneapolis. In that case, police said the boy was in a vehicle when he was hit by gunshots fired at the vehicle.

Minneapolis police reported at least three other shootings in the city from Saturday evening into early Sunday:

A woman was critically wounded by gunfire at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the 5700 block of 34th Avenue South.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by someone in a vehicle just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of East Lake Street.

A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound just before 3:30 a.m. near the corner of Lowry and Girard avenues North.

And police said at least three people were injured, including an officer, in altercations after bar close early Sunday in the area of Hennepin Avenue and North Fifth Street.