Child shot in Minneapolis, 3rd young victim in recent weeks

A young girl is in critical condition after the car she was riding in was apparently caught in a shootout in north Minneapolis last night.

Activist K.G. Wilson identified the girl as his granddaughter, Aniya Allen, his son's 6-year-old daughter. Wilson said her family told him they'd stopped by a McDonald’s on the way home, and she was riding along and eating in the car near 36th and Penn when dozens of shots rang out.

“I guess they somewhat drove right in it, or whatever. And there was over, maybe, 30 shots fired, and one of the bullets hit my granddaughter in the head,” he said.

She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where family and supporters are gathering this morning. Wilson said he was heartbroken by the incident and called for swift action to stem gun violence in Minneapolis.

“We just got to get these violent people off the streets. People doing this criminal behavior and the shooters off the street. As long as they stay out here, somebody else's kid. This is the third one. All three of them in the hospitals now,” Wilson said.

Their families have identified the two other children as 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett, Jr., shot in the head April 30 as he was riding in a car with his parents in north Minneapolis, and Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a 9-year-old girl shot May 15, as she was jumping on a trampoline at a home in north Minneapolis.

All three remain hospitalized, and police have reported no arrests in any of the three cases so far.

The shooting came just hours after police chief Medaria Arradondo and mayor Jacob Frey announced new public safety initiatives to stem the violence that has resulted in 26 homicides in the city so far in 2021. City officials remain divided about how to proceed in the wake of the death of George Floyd and a growing toll of death and injury.

