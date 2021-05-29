Gavin MacLeod, actor from 'Love Boat' and 'Mary Tyler Moore Show,' dies at 90

Television actor Gavin MacLeod, who starred on “The Love Boat” and was part of the cast of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” has died. He was 90.

MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. MacLeod's health had been poor recently but no cause of death was given, the trade publication reported.

MacLeod achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on the 1970s comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Actors Gavin McLeod (from left), Valerie Harper, Cloris Leachman, Mary Tyler Moore and Ed Asner, who all appeared on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," arrive at the celebration for Leachman's 60 years in show business on Oct. 5, 2006 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Vince Bucci | Getty Images 2006

He went to a lead role, and bigger fame, as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat.” Early in his career, he was featured on “McHale’s Navy” from 1962 to 1964 as seaman Joseph “Happy” Haines.

His movie credits included “Kelly’s Heroes,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Sword of Ali Baba,” “War Hunt” and “The Crime Busters.” Among his more recent TV credits were “Touched By An Angel,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”