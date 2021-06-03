Parting Thoughts: Remembering Gilberto Vázquez Valle

Gilberto Vázquez Valle was a beloved host on KFAI community radio in the Twin Cities. For nearly 15 years, before he passed away last week, he broadcast a deeply researched program on Latin American folk music. His show, “Encuentro,” aired on Thursday nights from 8-10 p.m.

Born in Mexico and an engineer by trade, music was his passion. He believed in the power of folk music to keep culture and tradition alive.

Tonight, in his traditional time slot, KFAI will be airing a program in his honor. Carla Hagen, another longtime Latino music DJ at the station, will be one of the hosts. She joined Cathy Wurzer to remember Gilberto Vázquez Valle and his legacy.