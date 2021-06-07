Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Cases continue to decline, so do vaccinations

3 things to know

Active case counts trending at April 2020 lows

Vaccination rate slow; could take two months for 70 percent vaccinated statewide

64.9 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older with at least one vaccine dose; 59.5 percent now completely vaccinated; vaccination pace falling rapidly

Minnesota's COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline overall. The state reported 271 new cases Sunday, the lowest Sunday total since April of last year.

Four new deaths were reported, all in people over 65. Meanwhile, the seven-day average for vaccinations also continues to decline.

At just 5,000 doses per day over the past week, Minnesota would take nearly two months to hit the goal of 70 percent of adults 16 and older vaccinated.

Overall, though, the disease metrics are looking good in the first weekend of June. Falling daily case counts and low positive test rates are signaling the COVID-19 virus is less prevalent in Minnesota than at any time since the pandemic’s first month or so.

Here are Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 statistics:

7,4615 deaths (4 new)

602,686 positive cases; 98 percent off isolation

Active cases, hospitalizations receding

How quickly have conditions improved? Friday’s state Health Department report showed Minnesota’s averaging only 231 new cases a day over the past seven reporting days. A month ago, it topped 1,500 a day.

Meanwhile, the count of known, active COVID-19 cases stayed below 2,500 for the fourth consecutive reporting day — the first time that’s happened since April 2020.

As of Thursday, there were 252 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota; 66 in intensive care. Both figures continue to trend down from their spring peaks. In late April, hospitalizations were approaching 700 people, with more than 200 in ICUs.

Average daily hospital admissions have fallen by about half over the past two weeks.

Four newly reported deaths on Sunday put Minnesota’s pandemic toll at 7,464.

Among those who have died, about 60 percent had been living in long-term care or assisted-living facilities; most had underlying health problems.

Deaths outside of long-term care have seen a significant drop recently. They’re averaging three per day now compared to nine daily deaths a month ago.

The state’s recorded 602,686 total confirmed or probable cases so far in the pandemic, including the 271 posted Sunday.

About 98 percent of Minnesotans known to be infected with COVID-19 in the pandemic have recovered to the point where they no longer need to isolate.

Regionally, all parts of Minnesota are in better shape than they were in late November and early December. Case counts had crept up across the state during April, but now they are low and plunging in every age group and every region.

People in their 20s still make up the age bracket with the state’s largest number of confirmed cases — more than 111,000 since the pandemic began.

Although young people are less likely to feel the worst effects of the disease and end up hospitalized, experts worry they can spread it unknowingly to older relatives and members of other vulnerable populations.

Vaccination pace sliding

The vaccination pace has been struggling to regain its traction the past six weeks and is now declining rapidly. Minnesota is down to just over 5,000 new first doses per day. And this rate is falling.

More than 2.9 million residents 16 and older now have at least one vaccine dose. More than 2.6 million have completed their vaccinations as of Sunday’s update.

That works out to about 59.5 percent of the 16-and-older population completely vaccinated and 64.9 percent with at least one shot, including 90 percent of those 65 and older.

Minnesota’s seen notable growth in the number of children ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated since mid-May, when federal authorities approved the Pfizer vaccine for use at those ages.

Health Department data shows more than 80,000 12-to-15-year-olds with at least one dose. That’s about 28 percent of that population already with at least one shot. The pace, though, has dropped off significantly following the early surge.

State public health leaders have been pleading with those still not vaccinated to get their shots. Eligible Minnesotans can now walk in for a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at the state’s community vaccination program locations.

Gov. Tim Walz last week rolled out incentives, including state park passes and Minnesota State Fair tickets, to nudge people to get their shots. Around 2,000 people have registered to get an incentive so far, Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Wednesday.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based on the Minnesota Department of Health's cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.