Everything you need to know about teenagers and the COVID-19 vaccine in MN

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available to an expanded group of Minnesotans — now to include people between the ages of 12 and 15 — by the end of this week.

Until now, the Pfizer shots had only been authorized for patients 16 and older.

But on Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded eligibility to younger adolescents with an emergency use authorization. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee is expected to recommend the agency sign off on the expanded eligibility Wednesday — and if it does, an estimated 300,000 additional Minnesotans will be eligible to begin receiving the vaccine.

State health officials say they hope vaccinating more young people will help slow the spread of the virus in Minnesota.

"As we got our elders vaccinated, and older adults vaccinated, we saw a shift in where the cases were occurring, and saw more and more cases in younger ages and in the school-age population," said state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann.

A spokesperson for the state health department said the agency has been working with the Minnesota Department of Education to prepare for the expanded eligibility, planning clinics in schools across the state.

But where to begin? If you’ve got an eligible or soon-to-be-eligible teen in your life, here’s a guide to getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. We’ll continue to update this guide as details become available.

Who’s eligible for the vaccine?

All Minnesotans 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning later this week, however, that group is expected to expand to roughly 300,000 Minnesotans between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

When will all teenagers be eligible for the vaccine?

The CDC’s vaccine advisory group is set to meet on Wednesday and is expected to issue its guidance quickly. State health officials say they expect providers to begin vaccinating by the end of the week, if the advisory group recommends the vaccine’s use in teenagers.

The Minnesota Department of Health will wait until the CDC’s advisory group sends out its guidance for providers on vaccinating younger teens before opening its state-run vaccination sites to 12- to 15-year-olds — which means vaccinations for this age group could begin as early as Thursday, and possibly across all state sites by Friday of this week.

Which vaccine can teenagers get?

Three COVID-19 vaccines — made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — have been authorized for use in the United States.

Only one of those vaccines — the two-dose Pfizer version — is available for patients 16 and older. If the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel issues its approval and guidance on Wednesday, eligibility will be expanded to patients 12 and older.

In both cases, the Pfizer vaccine available to younger patients is the same vaccine and dose level that’s currently being given to adults.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine are authorized for patients 18 and older.

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are conducting trials on patients between the ages of 12 and 17 — and Pfizer is conducting clinical trials for children as young as 6 months old. The company has indicated that it may seek emergency use authorization for vaccine use in younger children later this year.

Where can teenagers get vaccinated?

Any health care provider or clinic that is administering the Pfizer vaccine should be able to provide it to members of this newly authorized age group. That includes state-run vaccination sites in the Twin Cities and across the state, as well as pharmacies and popup clinics, too.

But the state Health Department has also said it’s been working closely with the Minnesota Department of Education on preparing for this week’s announcement, and officials say to expect a lot of school districts to offer vaccine clinics on site.

As of last week, officials at the Children’s Minnesota health system said they were in talks with Twin Cities-area schools about coordinating on clinics.

How can I find an appointment specifically for a vaccine approved for teens?

In addition to school-based clinics and other teen-focused vaccination events, there are several ways to locate vaccines approved for teenagers.

MDH vaccine finder. The state Health Department’s vaccine finder tool allows users to search for a vaccine by location or provider type. Some providers specifically note if they’re offering vaccines authorized for use in teenagers — but if it’s unclear, contact a provider to double-check before you make an appointment.

Minnesota Vaccine Connector. On this site run by the state Health Department, you can sign up for an alert whenever vaccine appointments open up near you.

VaccineSpotter. This volunteer-run vaccine search allows users to search by location and by vaccine maker. Limit your search to Pfizer-made vaccines only, when making appointments for teens.

Community vaccine clinics. The state Health Department operates several semi-permanent and pop-up community clinics statewide. They have specific hours, and only some offer vaccines authorized for teenagers, but they don’t require an appointment, and take walk-in patients every day they’re open.

Hospital systems. Many health care providers are offering vaccines to their teenage patients — and each system works within its own set parameters. If you have a regular doctor or other health care provider, check in with them to see if they have appointments available for your teenager. In addition:

Gillette Children’s is vaccinating current eligible patients

Children’s Minnesota is vaccinating its high-risk eligible patients first

Pharmacies. Most national and regional pharmacy chains in Minnesota have vaccine appointments available to teenagers. Just make sure to confirm that your appointment is for the Pfizer vaccine, when scheduling for a teen.

If you have questions about the state-run clinics you can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 833-431-2053 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

How do I know my teenager is signed up for the right vaccine?

Check with your provider when you make the vaccination appointment for your teenager, to be sure it’s for the Pfizer vaccine.

Some providers administer more than one manufacturer’s vaccine, so it’s best to confirm you’re signed up for the one you need.

Do kids need parent’s or guardian’s permission to get vaccinated?

Generally speaking, parents or guardians must give permission before adolescents get vaccinated, though there are exemptions from that rule in certain situations.

If a parent or guardian accompanies a teen to their vaccine appointment, they will be able to give consent in person, or to sign an approval form. Some providers also send the approval forms to patients ahead of time.

The state does not require a photo ID for anyone getting a COVID-19 vaccine — and state health officials say that won’t change, as eligible groups expand.

What does the vaccine cost?

The vaccine is free. The federal government is covering the cost of the vaccine as part of its national response to the coronavirus; it’s buying the vaccine from the manufacturers and distributing it to the states.

If you are asked for your bank account, credit card or Social Security number — or payment of any kind — it is a scam. But keep in mind that you may be asked for your insurance information when you arrive for your appointment.

What do we need to know about preparing for a teenager’s vaccination appointment?

While more details will be available after the CDC advisory committee issues its recommendations Wednesday, the state Health Department recommends in general that patients wait 14 days before or after getting their COVID-19 vaccine to get immunized for other diseases, from shingles to tetanus and diphtheria.

A Health Department spokesperson said that MDH is working with providers to ensure that they don’t administer other vaccines at the same time they administer the COVID-19 vaccine to a single patient.

When can we expect approval for COVID-19 vaccines in younger kids?

Pfizer is conducting clinical trials for children between the ages of 6 months and 12 years old. The company has indicated that it may seek emergency use authorization for vaccine use in younger children later this year.

