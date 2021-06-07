Heat wave lingers; fire risk up across Minnesota

Following a warm start, Minnesota turns hot again Monday, elevating the fire risk and keeping the Twin Cities area under a heat advisory.

Monday’s forecast

Under clear skies and lower dew points, northern Minnesota dropped down to almost seasonable lows overnight, with widespread 50s and even a few 40s. However, dew points trend higher as you head south, and the resulting higher humidity kept much of southern Minnesota unseasonably warm overnight, with 60s and even a few 70s, including around the Twin Cities.

Highs stay 10 to 20 degrees above average again Monday, with a few 80s north, but most of the state in the 90s again.

Monday high temperatures National Weather Service

Because of the warm start, elevated humidity and hot daytime weather, the Twin Cites and surrounding areas are under a heat advisory on Monday, and with similar conditions expected through midweek, the advisory currently goes through Thursday evening.

Heat advisory through Thursday evening National Weather Service

Although the humidity is higher in parts of southern Minnesota, most of the state will have a combination of hot weather, lower humidity and breezy conditions, which is elevating the fire risk for almost all of the state.

An area of low pressure will start moving showers and storms into northwestern Minnesota by Monday evening, and across the northern edge of the state overnight. Those storms do carry a risk for severe weather, especially damaging winds and possibly hail, but any associated rain would be very beneficial.

Severe weather risk Monday National Weather Service

The hot and predominantly dry weather continues most of the week. That extended forecast will be updated around 9:30 a.m.

