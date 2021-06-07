Public is welcome back to the Minnesota Capitol
A sign of the post-pandemic times: The Minnesota Capitol will reopen to the public on Thursday after a 440-day closure.
The Department of Administration announced the long-awaited end to access restrictions on Monday. It has been closed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and until last week was surrounded by a temporary security fence due to bouts of civil unrest last year.
It coincides with a special session planned for next week that is needed to approve a new state budget.
For now, the building will be open only during daytime hours on weekdays — longer when the Legislature is in session. Weekend hours will be set at a later date.
Permitted demonstrations and special events outside of the building can also resume, the agency said.
