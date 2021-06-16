Still searching for rain: Only spotty thunderstorm coverage through Thursday
Minnesota's drought continues to deepen
We’re tracking scant rainfall chances in Minnesota through Thursday. Many farm fields and lawns and shrubs desperately need rain.
I wish I had better news about the extent of rainfall coverage through Thursday, but so far, rainfall coverage looks scarce on the weather maps.
NOAA’s NAM 3 km resolution model barely picks up blips of isolated thunderstorm activity through tonight. The loop below runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
There is a marginal severe risk for most of central and southern Minnesota into Thursday morning.
Thursday brings another chance of spotty storms. But the best chance for rain (and severe weather) is shifting southward to southeast Minnesota and beyond.
NOAA’s NAM 3 km model picks up on a developing thunder complex across southern Minnesota that could evolve into possible severe clusters, with bow echo-type severe weather signatures possible from southern Wisconsin toward Chicago Thursday night.
There’s a better chance for more widespread rainfall on Sunday.
Stay tuned.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.