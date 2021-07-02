Second death on Lake Minnetonka in as many days
A man has drowned while swimming in Lake Minnetonka, the second death on the lake in as many days.
First responders were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Thursday. The man had been swimming off Commons Beach in Excelsior, according to authorities.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says a water patrol deputy and a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer jumped in the lake and pulled the man onto a patrol boat.
They administered first aid until paramedics took over and transported him to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, where he later died.
The man was not immediately identified by authorities.
On Wednesday afternoon, a juvenile died in a Jet Ski crash.
Your support matters.
You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.