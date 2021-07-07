Plymouth police seeking shooter who killed 1 on Highway 169

Plymouth police are looking for the person who shot and killed a motorist on U.S. Highway 169 on Tuesday night.

Police said in a statement released Wednesday morning that two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway169 near Rockford Road at about 10 p.m. when a suspect in one vehicle shot the driver of the other car as the two vehicles were side by side on the road.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police say they're looking for a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle, possibly with damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

The wounded driver later died at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police say they're looking for any information on the incident, and are asking witnesses to call Plymouth police.

It's the second shooting in traffic in a week around the Twin Cities. A motorcyclist in Blaine said a driver shot at her last week, puncturing her gas tank.