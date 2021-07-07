Rep. Jim Hagedorn says his kidney cancer returns
Southern Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn says his kidney cancer has returned after being in remission in recent months.
The two-term Republican was back at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., where tests indicated his stage 4 kidney cancer had returned, his office said in a statement Wednesday. In December, he had a cancerous kidney removed.
Hagedorn said he had been responding well to treatment and was recovering well from his initial illness. He said he had been participating in a full, active schedule and noted he'd campaigned for and won re-election last fall and planned to continue to serve.
In the statement, he said he will continue to be treated at Mayo Clinic and will likely be taking advantage of a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for cancers like his.
He thanked supporters and well-wishers for their prayers and urged anyone who had missed a medical exam or cancer screening to see their doctor promptly.
