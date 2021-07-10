3-year-old boy wounded by gunfire in Minneapolis

A 3-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire Friday night in Minneapolis.

A man was also injured in the shooting just before 10 o'clock on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North.

Minneapolis police said the child's wound was "critical," and that when the first officers on the scene learned an ambulance was still several minutes away, they transported him to North Memorial Medical Center by squad car.

"Because of the quick actions of the officers, this child is likely to survive this critical injury," police said in a news release.

The other victim's injuries were described as "non-life-threatening."

As of midday Saturday there were no reports of arrests in the case, and no further information on what led up to the gunfire.

The shooting comes a week after an infant was grazed by a bullet in a shooting just a few blocks away.

And Minneapolis police continue to search for suspects in separate shootings in April and May that left two children dead and a third critically wounded.