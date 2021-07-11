Firefighters working through challenging conditions to contain wildfire east of Ely

Authorities say the largest of several wildfires burning in or near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness didn't grow from Saturday into Sunday — but it's proving to be a very challenging fire to contain.

The Delta Lake fire is burning south of Snowbank Lake about 19 miles east of Ely, and covers just over 60 acres.

Dozens of firefighters are working on the fire, with support from the air.

Bob Reif, a public information officer with the Minnesota Incident Command System, said Sunday that dropping water from the air is the only way to get it on the fire at this point.

"It's blowdown from 2016, a lot of downed timber that has not been cleared and some of that is chest-high," Reif said. "To climb over that and through that with any kind of water for fire suppression is next to impossible."

Reif said crews, including firefighters from Pennsylvania and Connecticut, have been working to create a pathway into the heart of the fire.

"We're trying to clear and provide an access road that will get them deeper into that fire. And the concern there is firefighter safety. So, it's not only being able to bring in some heavier equipment safely, but maybe more importantly, it's the ability to evacuate those firefighters on the ground if the conditions worsen," he said.

The Delta Lake fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning last week, amid ongoing drought conditions in the region. Some rain is in the forecast for the coming week.

Because of the increased fire danger, Forest Service officials have temporarily banned most campfires in the Superior National Forest, including all campfires in the BWCAW. Elsewhere in the forest, campfires are allowed only in Forest Service-installed fire structures in developed, fee campgrounds.

In addition, the Forest Service has closed a number of lakes, campsites and portages because of the fires:

Parent

Disappointment

Jitterbug

Ahsub

Becoosin

Benezie

Adventure

Rifle

Bridge

Fire

Drag Primitive Management Area

And it's also closed two entry points: No. 56 Kekekabic Trail East and No. 74 Kekekabic Trail West/Snowbank.

Officials say campers planning a trip to the Boundary Waters should check ahead for current fire conditions.

Three smaller wildfires in the Boundary Waters have been contained, the Forest Service reported Sunday:

The Astray fire, about an acre in size and located east of Clear Lake, about 11 miles east of Ely. It's believed to have been sparked by lightning.

The Picketts Lake fire, about 1/10 of an acre in size and located south of Picketts Lake about 4 miles northeast of Ely — also believed to be caused by lightning.

The Hassel fire is located west of Crab Lake about 14 miles northwest of Ely. That fire was originally reported June 4 and was being monitored with an increase in fire activity reported on Thursday; it’s about 21 acres in size but only about a half-acre was new fire activity.