Here are the 2021 Emmy Award nominations
The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards were announced on July 13 by presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones. The awards ceremony will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer in front of a live audience, airing Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+.
Outstanding drama series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding limited or anthology series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen's Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding comedy series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding competition program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding variety talk series
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A full list of nominees is available at the Emmys website.
