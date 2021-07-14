Rain and thunder: Highest severe risk across southern Minnesota
Slight severe risk remains for Twin Cities. Enhanced risk for southern Minnesota.
The first wave of storms this morning drove through southern Minnesota with a severe thunderstorm watch and few warnings along and north of the I-90 corridor. Now we watch as additional waves of rain and thunder cross southern Minnesota into Wednesday evening.
Severe risk
The highest (enhanced) risk for severe storms has shifted southward through Wednesday evening. The southeast half of the Twin Cities is still included in the slight risk zone from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.
The graphic at the top of this post is the updated risk area from the midday update.
Heavy rain threat
The heaviest rainfall threat zone also favors southern Minnesota this afternoon. The latest run of the European model still suggests some 1 to 2 inches rainfall swaths from the Twin Cities southward.
Forecast: Summer returns through the weekend
The forecast through the upcoming weekend features classic summer weather for Minnesota. Looks for plenty of sunshine Thursday through Sunday. Highs will climb through the 80s through the upcoming weekend. Next week looks hot, with highs climbing through the 90s.
Major heat wave next week?
A prolonged, intense heat wave looks increasingly likely next week across the Dakotas and Minnesota. Forecast models build a heat dome centered on North Dakota. Highs well over 100 degrees could persist for several days across the Dakotas and western Minnesota.
Highs should push into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees late next week in the Twin Cities.
This could greatly elevate fire danger to extreme levels across northern Minnesota next week.
Stay tuned.
