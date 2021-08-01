Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins third Olympic medal

MPR News Staff
Around The Games - Olympics: Day 9
U.S. swimmer Regan Smith poses for a photo with her bronze and two silver medals at the Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.
James Chance | Getty Images

Share

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith won a third Olympic medal on Sunday, helping the U.S. to the silver in the women's 4-by-100 medley relay.

Smith swam the first leg — backstroke — for the Americans, who finished just 13-hundredths of a second behind the Australian team which set an Olympic record.

Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Regan Smith of the United States competes in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo.
Jae C. Hong | AP

Smith also earned silver in the 200-meter butterfly and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.

The Star Tribune reports that Smith and gymnast Sunisa Lee are the first Minnesota athletes to win more than two medals at a single Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics Swimming
The U.S. women's 4x100-meter medley relay team -- including Lakeville's Regan Smith (left) along with Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, celebrates at the podium after earning the silver medal at the Summer Olympics.
Gregory Bull | AP
Related links

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More