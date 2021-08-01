Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins third Olympic medal
Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith won a third Olympic medal on Sunday, helping the U.S. to the silver in the women's 4-by-100 medley relay.
Smith swam the first leg — backstroke — for the Americans, who finished just 13-hundredths of a second behind the Australian team which set an Olympic record.
Smith also earned silver in the 200-meter butterfly and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.
The Star Tribune reports that Smith and gymnast Sunisa Lee are the first Minnesota athletes to win more than two medals at a single Olympics.
