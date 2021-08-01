Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith wins third Olympic medal

Lakeville swimmer Regan Smith won a third Olympic medal on Sunday, helping the U.S. to the silver in the women's 4-by-100 medley relay.

Smith swam the first leg — backstroke — for the Americans, who finished just 13-hundredths of a second behind the Australian team which set an Olympic record.

Regan Smith of the United States competes in the women's 4x100-meter medley relay final at the Summer Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong | AP

Smith also earned silver in the 200-meter butterfly and bronze in the 100-meter backstroke.

The Star Tribune reports that Smith and gymnast Sunisa Lee are the first Minnesota athletes to win more than two medals at a single Olympics.

The U.S. women's 4x100-meter medley relay team -- including Lakeville's Regan Smith (left) along with Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil, celebrates at the podium after earning the silver medal at the Summer Olympics. Gregory Bull | AP

Related links Olympic swimming recap Dressel, McKeon take place among Olympic greats