Lakeville's Smith wins bronze in 100-meter backstroke

World record-holder Kaylee McKeown gave Australia another gold medal with a victory in the women’s 100 backstroke, setting an Olympic record.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That’s just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while U.S. star and former world record-holder Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minn., settled for the bronze at 58.05.