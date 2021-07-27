Lakeville's Smith wins bronze in 100-meter backstroke

The Associated Press
A woman holds her Olympic bronze medal.
Regan Smith of the U.S. poses with her bronze medal after the final of the women's 100-meter backstroke during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Tuesday.
Attila Kisbenedek | AFP via Getty Images

Share

World record-holder Kaylee McKeown gave Australia another gold medal with a victory in the women’s 100 backstroke, setting an Olympic record.

McKeown backed up her status as the world record-holder in the women’s 100-meter backstroke with a winning time of 57.47 seconds. That’s just off the mark she set this year of 57.45.

The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 57.72, while U.S. star and former world record-holder Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minn., settled for the bronze at 58.05.

Your support matters.

You make MPR News possible. Individual donations are behind the clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives. Help ensure MPR remains a resource that brings Minnesotans together.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory
Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More