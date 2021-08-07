Multiple fatalities reported in plane crash in Victoria, Minn.

Authorities are reporting multiple fatalities after a small plane crashed Saturday evening in Victoria, Minn., west of the Twin Cities.

The FAA confirmed that a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed at about 5:40 p.m., striking an unoccupied home.

KARE-TV reported that the Carver County Sheriff's Office said there were multiple fatalities in the crash but did not say how many people had died. Officials said there were no survivors.

A Mooney M20 is designed to carry up to four people.

The plane crashed near State Highway 5, which remained closed into the night as emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene. There were no reports of injuries on the ground.

FAA officials said the plane departed Alexandria Municipal Airport in Alexandria, Minn., and was heading to Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

Check back for updates.