Isanti, Minn., police seek public's help in locating missing woman

Authorities in east-central Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman.

The Isanti Police Department reported that Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was last seen Thursday.

That night she left the Isanti VFW and went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, Minn., with a person who has been identified. That person told authorities Vangrinsven was driven back to the area of the VFW.

Vangrinsven later did not show up for work, and her car was left parked at the Isanti VFW. Police said he phone was turned off, with the last known possible location in southwestern Isanti County.

Vangrinsven was last seen wearing a blue Minnesota Twins shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Isanti Police Department(763) 444-4761 or Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (763) 689-2141.