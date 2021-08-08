Child dies after being found in pond in Chaska

A 5-year-old child died Saturday after being found in a pond in Chaska, in what authorities said appears to be an accidental drowning.

Chaska police said the child was reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. from a home on the 800 block of Walnut Place.

"The child was believed to have walked away from a residence on foot. Officers immediately responded and began efforts to locate the child," police reported in a news release. "Rescue workers used a drone, helicopter, search-and-rescue dogs, and extensive on-foot searching."

Search teams found the child unconscious in the water of the Brickyard Clayhole, a nearby pond; the child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The incident remains under active investigation.

“This was a tragedy,” Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert said in a news release. “We all grieve when a life is lost, and our thoughts are with the family during this time.”