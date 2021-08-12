Plymouth police: Vehicle matching description in Highway 169 shooting found

A surveillance camera image of a suspect vehicle in a fatal July 6 shooting along U.S. Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minn. Police say they believe it's a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban LT. Courtesy Plymouth Police Department

Police in Plymouth say they have found a vehicle that fits the description of an SUV believed to have been involved in a fatal road rage shooting.

A search warrant filed in Hennepin County indicates that investigators may be making progress in finding a suspect in the July 6 killing.

Jay Boughton, a 56-year-old baseball coach, was driving his son home from a baseball game that night when police say an incident developed between two vehicles on U.S. Highway 169 in Plymouth. Boughton was shot in the head by someone in another vehicle.

Plymouth police released a statement Wednesday saying tips from the public led them to a full-sized SUV that matches the description of the suspect vehicle, and that they're examining the vehicle for potential links to the shooting. They also say details of the case had been inadvertently disclosed in the search warrant filing and have asked news organizations not to disclose any more about the case.

There is an $11,000 reward for information in the case. No arrests have been reported.