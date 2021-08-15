Crews battling new wildfire 'moving quickly' in northeastern Minnesota

Crews were battling a new wildfire “moving quickly” Sunday evening in northeastern Minnesota, as gusty winds and very low humidity brought another round of dangerous fire conditions to the region.

Superior National Forest officials said the fire — tentatively estimated at a couple hundred acres in size — was spotted at about 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 35 miles north of Two Harbors.

“The Forest Service is actively suppressing the fire with air and ground resources, working in partnership with county and state resources to respond,” officials reported in a Facebook update Sunday evening.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, the Forest Service said a large closure of the western Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, imposed nearly a month ago due to the risk of wildfires, will remain in effect at least through Friday.

And crews were able to contain two other wildfires sparked last week by illegal campfires.

Forest Service officials said one of the campfire-sparked wildfires was discovered Thursday on an island in Lake Clara, north of Lutsen. It burned about 1.5 acres.

Another, about a tenth of an acre, was found Thursday near Homestead Lake east of Isabella.

A campfire ban remains in effect for all of the Superior National Forest — and all of Cook and Lake counties — amid the ongoing drought conditions.

In an update Saturday, the Forest Service said crews have been monitoring at least a half-dozen other fires across the national forest in recent days, most of them small and now contained.

A BWCA closure order remains in place north of Ely because of concerns about wildfires burning just north of the Canadian border, in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park.

That closure area stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west nearly to Crane Lake and south to the Echo Trail.

The three large fires in Quetico closest to the border, combined, have burned more than 15,000 acres.

The Quetico fires have been active in recent days, the Forest Service said this weekend. U.S. crews are monitoring those fires from the air.