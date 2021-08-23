Officials deliver and update on the fires.

More evacuations of homes and cabins are underway in northeastern Minnesota's Lake County as the Greenwood Fire continues to spread.

Clark McCreedy with the fire's incident management team said the fire is moving to the east. That's prompted evacuations in the Kitigan, Grouse and Mitewan Lake areas, east of State Highway 1.

According to a Facebook post by U.S. Forest Service the fire is expected to cross Highway 1 near the intersection of Lake County Highway 2.

But forecasters expect conditions to improve.

"Later in the week, temperatures are going to moderate, so we'll actually have some days in the 60s with chances of precipitation so much better weather that is conducive to gaining on a fire,” McCreedy said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service said the 800 acre John Ek Fire and the approximately 50 acre Whelp Fire each expanded about 3 to 4 percent, even as crews dropped water on them Monday.

The fires prompted officials to close the entire million-acre Boundary Waters Canoe Area over the weekend so crews aren't diverted to any search and rescue missions.

Dave Seaton owns Hungry Jack Outfitters on the Gunflint Trail, and said he's been contacting customers and refunding their deposits.

"I think in the short term, this is a good idea,” Seaton said. “And as time goes on and we get more rain, it'll be interesting to see if they open things up in certain places."

The Forest Service has cancelled all BWCA entry permits through this Friday, and rangers are paddling to campsites to tell visitors that they have to leave.