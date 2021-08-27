Line 3 protesters removed from Minnesota Capitol grounds, 4 arrested

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested four people Friday as they tried to clear the Minnesota Capitol grounds of one protest in order to prepare for other protests expected this weekend.

The four arrests were for misdemeanor trespass, according to a State Patrol spokesperson, and two people were cited for obstruction and released.

The Native American-led protest against Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline began earlier this week at the Capitol, and some participants remained on site.

Troopers carried some protesters onto a bus as dozens of law enforcement officers surrounded a remnant of the 1,000 or more protesters who had gathered for a major rally calling on Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project. Officers announced over a loudspeaker that the protesters' permit had expired Thursday night and refusal to leave would result in arrests.

Indigenous and environmental activists who oppose the pipeline argue the project violates Native American treaty rights and will aggravate climate change and risk spills that would contaminate areas where Indigenous people hunt, fish and gather wild rice.

Minnesota State Troopers face-off with environmental activists, who identify as water protectors, at the Minnesota State Capitol after activists opposing the Line 3 oil pipeline occupied the site overnight. Two activists, who identify as water protectors, carry away the coals of a ceremonial fire after being removed from the site of the protest. An activist, who identifies as a water protector, is carried onto a Minnesota State Patrol bus after being arrested.

Some protestors had removed tipis they had erected, but one remained after the permit expired. That tipi was removed by its owners Friday while troopers looked on. Personal property that remained at the site was also removed by members of the group, according to the Public Safety spokesperson.

Separate weekend protests are planned related to vaccine mandates and voting rights.

State officials said those three large protests, as well as an abundance of caution, were why they reinstalled security fencing around the Capitol building.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.