Defense, prosecution reverse stances on broadcast of ex-cops' trial in Floyd death

In a reversal from last year, attorneys representing the remaining ex-cops charged in George Floyd’s killing now want to exclude cameras from the courtroom and prosecutors now favor broadcasting the proceedings when the trial starts next year.

On Thursday morning, attorneys for former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who face charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter in George Floyd’s killing, will argue against allowing the same type of coverage present during the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Audio and video streaming of most of Chauvin’s trial earlier this year was allowed by the judge. The same judge will be on the bench for this trial starting in March 2022.

Defense attorney Thomas Plunkett, who is representing Kueng, said in his court filing last week that the streaming of the trial of Derek Chauvin this summer “crushed” Kueng’s right to a defense.

“The incredible access of the public to the Chauvin proceedings has resulted in fact and expert witnesses declining to testify for the defense, one defense witness being harassed and another defense witness being subject to professional slander,” Plunkett wrote.

Kueng’s attorney instead said that court proceedings “as we move past COVID” could be shared in an overflow courtroom.

Earl Gray, the attorney representing Lane, went further, in asking that “eliminating the extensive worldwide coverage” of the case in favor of an overflow courtroom where spectators can watch court proceedings.

“In order to assure a fair trial where Mr. Lane is allowed to present a defense I respectfully ask this court to enter an order preventing media coverage of the upcoming trial,” Gray wrote to the judge in conclusion.

Prosecutors from Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office support allowing streaming, which is a reversal of their position in Chauvin’s trial.

“The State now acknowledges that the Court’s audio-visual order—along with the Court’s other prudent measures—successfully protected jurors, witnesses, attorneys, the defendant, and court personnel in State v. Chauvin in the midst of a deadly pandemic,” according to the prosecution’s filing Wednesday. “Audio-visual coverage ensured meaningful public access to the Chauvin trial without compromising public health.”

Prosecutors argue that the defense didn’t prove that streaming the proceedings would deny the defendants a fair trial. They said the rise of the delta variant of COVID-19 proves that the pandemic is not over, and that the court should take actions to ensure it’s not transmitted to vulnerable people.

MPR News is part of a media coalition, which includes the Star Tribune and the New York Times, that’s advocating for more public access to the trial. In a filing Wednesday, the media coalition cited the positive impressions of the streamed trial from figures ranging from Ellison to the Hennepin County District Court Chief Judge Toddrick Barnette.

Attorney Leita Walker argued for the media coalition that social distancing precautions that limit the number of people in the courtroom are still necessary, and that overflow rooms don’t provide adequate public access to the proceedings.

“Chauvin’s trial demonstrates that the livestreaming of criminal proceedings is not antithetical to the Defendants’ right to a fair trial but that cameras served a crucial role in vindicating the press’ and the public’s First Amendment rights and ensuring that all could see that Chauvin was ‘fairly dealt with and not unjustly condemned,’” according to the media coalition’s filing.

All three ex-officers and Chauvin also face federal civil rights charges.