Edina police searching for missing toddler last seen near Rosland Park

Edina police are searching for Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed, who was last seen at a local park at about 5 p.m. Monday. Courtesy of Edina Police Department

Edina police are looking for a missing toddler last seen near Rosland Park on 66th Street Monday.

Iklas Abdullahi Ahmed, 2 1/2 years old, was last seen at about 5 p.m. near the park wearing white clothing and an orange hijab, police said. She is believed to have wandered away from her family.

Residents in the area have been asked to check around their homes and yards.

Anyone who has seen the girl or has information is asked to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.