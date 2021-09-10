The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks will be marked at events across Minnesota on Saturday.

The state's official 9/11 Day of Remembrance will take place on the Minnesota Capitol grounds in St. Paul.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a reading of names of Minnesotans who died in the Sept. 11 attacks or during the subsequent global war on terrorism. The reading will be interspersed with moments of silence and the tolling of church bells.

Elected and military leaders, along with relatives of people who died on Sept. 11 or in the war on terror, will speak during a ceremony beginning at 9 a.m. There will be musical tributes, a wreath-laying and a military flyover.

After the ceremony, there will be veterans discussion groups, live music and other activities until 2 p.m.

There will be free parking at many lots and ramps near the Capitol, and people who attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. A livestream will be available for people who can't attend in person.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Saturday.

Remembrance events are planned in many other communities around Minnesota on Saturday, including:

Winona : A tribute of memorial flags — 2,977 white flags, one for each of the lives lost on Sept. 11 — will be on display in Lake Park. The Winona Fire Department will have trucks flanking flag-lined Huff Street, providing a ceremonial gateway to the city from 8 a.m. to dusk.

St. Cloud : The city will host a 9/11 ceremony of remembrance at 7:45 a.m. downtown, between Fire Station 1 and the St. Cloud Police Department.

Duluth : A 9/11 remembrance ceremony will take place at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, in the "Ice Cube" space outside Amsoil Arena, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required; the ceremony will also be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Coon Rapids : Starting at noon there will be a chance to meet with first responders and members of the armed forces, and view World Trade Center artifacts, at the Coon Rapids High School football field. A 2 p.m. ceremony will include a color guard, music and two speakers who lost relatives on Sept. 11. There will be a flyover at 2:45 p.m. followed by a procession to Coon Rapids Fire Station No. 1 where a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center is on permanent display. The events will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.

Pine Island : A 9/11 memorial program will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the American Legion, 108 First Ave. SE.

Rochester: A 9/11 memorial program will take place at the VFW, 2775 43rd St. NW, at 7:46 a.m. Another program will be held at 1 p.m. at the Rochester Regional Stadium, before the Rochester Community and Technical College football game.