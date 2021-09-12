One dead, two injured in shooting in central Minnesota

Authorities in central Minnesota's Todd County are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the city of Long Prairie at about 3:30 a.m.

Officers and deputies responding to a report of shots fired found a male victim dead in the yard of a home on the 500 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

Two other victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The name of the person who died and the people who were injured have not been released, and there were no reports of arrests in the case as of Sunday evening.

Authorities did not immediately release further details about what led up to the shooting.