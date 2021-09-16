Art Hounds recommend solo dance videos, architecture tours and opera outdoors

Landscape architect Joan MacLeod loves the outdoors, and she recommends What’s Out There Weekend this Saturday and Sunday as a chance for everyone to explore public spaces with design in mind.

A series of expert-led, free walking and biking tours offer a way to learn about the architecture, design and cultural history of various parks, plazas, gardens and buildings across the Twin Cities.

Some tours focus on the cultural and historical significance of outdoor spaces to Native people and European immigrants. Most walks last around 90 minutes through Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible public areas.

MacLeod says this is the first year that the national Cultural Landscape Foundation has held an event in Minnesota. You can peruse its digital guide to the Twin Cities and register for tours.

Dancer Alanna Morris-Van Tassel wants everyone to know about Saturday’s show, “Solo: Six World Premiere Solo Dance Films,” performed by winners of the McKnight fellowship for dance. Each dancer was given the opportunity to commission a solo from a choreographer for a dance video.

“It is a real crowning achievement to master or to practice the solo art medium,” said Morris-Van Tassell, who herself was a McKnight dance fellow in 2015. “These are the best at the height of their careers right now,” performing in styles including hip hop, modern, classical and experimental. “You’re not going to see that anywhere else.”

The screenings are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Cowles Center in Minneapolis. They also are livestreamed that evening, or available on-demand Sept. 19-26. The Cowles Center requires masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Opera singer and former Minnesota Opera resident Mia Athey is looking forward to Opera Afuera, or Opera Outdoors, on Wednesday. The 90-minute show will feature exclusively Latino vocal music, subtitled in both English and Spanish. Last year, the Minnesota Opera adapted to pandemic conditions by presenting Opera in the Outfield. This year’s event takes place at the Allianz Field soccer stadium in St. Paul.

Minnesota Opera requires masks at this event, and all attendees 12 and over are required to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.