45K without power, some schools delayed after overnight storms rake Twin Cities
Updated: 8:38 a.m.
About 50,000 customers are without power in Minnesota Friday morning, including some 45,000 in the Twin Cities region, after severe storms rolled through the state overnight. Another 11,000 customers in western Wisconsin do not have power, Xcel Energy reported at 8 a.m.
Wind gusts of more than 60 mph were reported in the metro area, including at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Some Twin Cities school districts reported delays or closures due to storm damage.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district said that schools would start two hours late Friday because of "significant" storm damage.
Stillwater Area Public Schools said that several schools are closed, including Stillwater Area High School, but that students can watch for online assignments. At least five other schools are delayed by two hours.
Across the border in Wisconsin, the Hudson Area Public Library is closed Friday because of major storm damage. The lobby and a section of the children’s area were hit, according to a Facebook post.
