11 wounded in seven weekend shootings in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police said at least 11 people were wounded in seven separate shootings in the city from early Saturday through early Sunday.

Authorities said three of those victims were critically injured. Police announced a couple of arrests in one of the seven shootings, which took place between about 12:50 a.m. Saturday and about 3 a.m. Sunday.

According to Minneapolis police:

A man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a hospital just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The victim said he had been robbed at gunpoint, fought back and was shot; he was unable to provide the location of the shooting.

A man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after a ShotSpotter activation at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of 27th Avenue South.

A woman critically injured by gunfire arrived at a hospital just before 7 p.m. Saturday, shortly after a ShotSpotter activation on the 2300 block of Bryant Avenue North.

A man was critically wounded by gunfire near Gold Medal Park just after 11:15 p.m. Saturday, reportedly during a carjacking.

A man and woman were wounded by gunshots at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of West Lake Street.

Three people were wounded by gunfire at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday near North Seventh Street and First Avenue in downtown Minneapolis. Authorities said one of the victims, an adult male, was critically injured. Police recovered two guns and arrested two men in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire just after 3 a.m. on the 2400 block of 10th Avenue South. They found two unoccupied vehicles crashed in the street, and a man with a gunshot wound about a block away. A second injured man was located at a hospital.